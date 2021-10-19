Hartford AAU coach faces federal child enticement, drug charges after alleged incidents with players

Danny Lawhorn (30), of Hartford is accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls, who were all players participating in his basketball program.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A local coach is facing federal charges after a complaint was made regarding an alleged inappropriate incident with a minor who was participating in his basketball program.

Danny Lawhorn, a 30-year-old man from Hartford, is accused of asking a girl to massage his groin and inner thighs with her hands before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Lawhorn was the girl's coach and served as her host family, officials said.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting two other girls, both under the age of 18, when they played on his Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team in 2017 and 2019.

At the time of Lawhorn's arrest on Oct. 5, officials said they also found him with fentanyl.

According to the federal complaint, Lawhorn is charged with enticement, attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack”) and fentanyl.

The enticement charges carry a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut's office.

Officials added that the drug offenses carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Lawhon is currently detained in state custody and is expected to appear before a judge on October 2.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.