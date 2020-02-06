Hartford police make arrest in Saturday homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the homicide on Saturday evening.
Police said around 11:30 p.m. they were called to 170 Bond Street on a report of a fight with injuries. When they got there, they found a man with a stab wound to the neck. The victim, Ceasar Sanchez, 34, of Hartford, was taken to Hartford Hospital where he later died.
Police identified the suspect as Carlos, 36 of Hartford. Escobar. Escobar was charged with one count of murder and held on a $1 million bond.