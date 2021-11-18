City of Hartford awarded over $1.8 million in federal funding to hire more police officers

Hartford will be receiving $1,875,000 to hire 15 full-time officers.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is providing over $1.8 million in federal funding to the City of Hartford to hire more police officers. It's part of the DOJ's plan to award $139 million for law enforcement agencies to hire more officers across the nation.

Hartford will be receiving $1,875,000 to hire 15 full-time officers.

The capital city is among the 183 law enforcement agencies nationwide allowed to hire 1,066 full-time officers, thanks to the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program.

Half of the law enforcement agencies plan to use the funding to focus on building legitimacy and trust between their departments and the communities they serve.

“This substantial COPS Hiring Program award to the city of Hartford will allow the Hartford Police Department to replenish its ranks to fight crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle. “Federal law enforcement will continue to work with HPD to make our capital city safer for all who live, work and visit there.”

For next year, President Biden has requested $537 million for CHP.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.