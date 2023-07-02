Hartford Bonanza 4th of July celebration postponed amid rainy forecast: Organizers

First Night Hartford, the event organizers, announced the decision on social media.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Bonanza has been postponed due to upcoming inclement weather, organizers announced Sunday morning.

The celebration to mark the Fourth of July was set to take place at Bushnell Park on Sunday, culminating with a firework show in the evening.

However, with rain and possible thunderstorms on the forecast for the rest of Sunday, organizers made the decision to postpone the celebration to July 8. First Night Hartford, the event organizers, announced the decision on social media.

Details for the rescheduled event were not immediately available Sunday. Organizers said the information will be made public in the coming days.

