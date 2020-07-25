Hartford PD warning residents of recent car break-ins, suspects may be armed

Police say two suspects commit the break-ins in the early morning hours. The suspect vehicle involved is a light colored late model Nissan.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a series of car break-in reports recently and urging residents to be on the look out for the suspects.

Friday morning, officers responded to eight different addresses in the southwest district of Hartford, according to officials.

Victims were hit on Salem, Amherst, Arlington and Freeman Streets.

Residents are urged the check their home surveillance footage if they live in nearby areas.

Officials warn that the suspects may be armed. Residents should not approach, but call 911.

If you have any information or spot suspects or crime, you can also call MCD burglary or tip line at 860-722-TIPS.