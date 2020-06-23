Hartford City Council adopts new budget, including cuts to police department

The Hartford Police department will have $1 million cut from its budget and another million reallocated within the department.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford City Council voted to adopt a new budget on Monday evening. The general budget is now $567,758,310 with a majority of the money going to the Board of Education. The Hartford Public Library will receive $8,335,687, and the remaining 275,409,349 will go to City operations.

“We have fought hard for fiscal stability, and overall, this is another lean, disciplined budget that focuses on core services,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “I am grateful to the City Council for their careful deliberation over the last few weeks. There has been a lot of attention on the Police Department’s budget, and our 6% combined reduction and reallocation is one of the most significant adjustments we’ve seen across the country. While I disagree deeply with the calls to ‘abolish’ or drastically defund the police, we are committed to reform and reimagining policing, and that’s reflected in this budget. In partnership with the City Council, we make significant investments in training, funded a permanent investigative staff for the Civilian Police Review Board, and protected funding for vital services for our most vulnerable residents.”

The $1 million cuts from HPD will go to other public services like more after-school and weekend recreational activities and professional staff for the Civilian Police Review Board. The department will reallocate the other million dollars to separate reallocation of $1 million within the Permanent Domestic Violence Team and the Community Walk-beat and Training.

Mayor Luke Bronin met with advocates Monday to discuss police reform within the capital city. Bronin recently has an impromptu meeting with some of the protestors in front of his Mayorial home Friday.