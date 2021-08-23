Hartford city council, mayor want Brainard Airport closed

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford city council has joined the city’s mayor in calling for the closure of the Hartford-Brainard Airport, a small airfield used by flight schools, public safety flights and entertainers who come to town.
The Hartford Courant reported Monday that the council unanimously approved a nonbinding resolution to close the airport this month.
Takeoffs and landings at the airport, which sits on 200 acres of land south of the city’s downtown, have fallen by 30% between 2010 and 2020.
But the Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees the airfield, says it can't currently afford the cost of shutting it down.
