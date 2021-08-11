Hartford City Council to discuss implementing red light camera pilot program

If launched, the pilot program would not ticket drivers who run through red lights, but rather send them a warning notice.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford City Council is taking steps toward getting red light cameras up in the capital city.

Council members, at a Monday evening meeting, will look into a resolution and discuss bringing the red light camera pilot program to the streets soon.

Officials say it's all part of an effort to increase public safety in the city, which has a large population of pedestrians.

The resolution comes after community leaders called for action on the issue, according to Council President Maly D. Rosado.

“I came into this office with the goal of improving the quality of life for our families and increasing public safety within our neighborhoods. For too long people have come into our city and disregarded our laws," Rosado said. "Red light cameras do not discriminate based on race or income. Nationally, they reduce fatal interactions with law enforcement. More importantly, they decrease intersection collisions and unnecessary loss of life."

If launched, the pilot program would not ticket drivers who run through red lights, but rather send them a warning notice. Fines would also not be implemented until after the pilot period.

The city would collect statistics from specific intersections to design a fully realized program that is equitable, data-driven, and sustainable, according to a release.

Rosado also noted that it's pertinent for Hartford residents to be educated on the pilot program.

"Tickets will not be sent out and violators will not be immediately fined but folks should be educated about the steps the city is taking to curb reckless driving behaviors," he added.

In order to make red light cameras a reality, the proposal would need to go through the state legislature.

