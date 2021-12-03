Hartford city, school officials discuss COVID-19 pandemic relief money

At this time, it's estimated that Hartford will receive $92 million in municipal aid and $127 million in K-12 education funding, according to Congressman John Larson

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the American Rescue Plan passed in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden this week, local officials are planning on what allotment of money they may receive.

At this time, it's estimated that Hartford will receive $92 million in municipal aid and $127 million in K-12 education funding, according to Congressman John Larson.

City and school officials plan to hold a news conference regarding the American Rescue Plan today at 12 p.m.

Earlier this week, Congress approved the president’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” aimed at easing the economic impact of the virus on tens of millions of people.

Gov. Ned Lamont outlined the relief Connecticut will be getting out of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Monday.

Connecticut will receive $2.6 billion in state relief and $1.6 billion in local relief. The plan is to distribute the funds from 2020 to 2024.

Lamont said there will be an emphasis on school support and kids back in the classroom with other students as well as helping them with development catch-up. He also mentioned how women have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic in terms of jobs and mentioned another emphasis on affordable daycare.

The next emphasis was extending the enhanced unemployment insurance benefits.

Lamont mentioned during his press conference an extension of six months. Support of public health, economic recovery, and vulnerable communities will be another focus for relief.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.