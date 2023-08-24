Hartford community organizations host back-to-school events

The local community events will have backpack giveaways and school supplies available

HARTFORD, Conn — As the start of the school year nears, there are various back-to-school events happening over the course of the next few days in Hartford.

The local community events will have backpack giveaways and school supplies available to families free of charge.

The Urban League Greater Hartford is holding a back-to-school event on 140 Woodland Street from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. Backpacks and free vegetables will be provided at the event.

The Angel of Edgewood is hosting their third annual back-to-school extravaganza and it is going to be at the Dunkin' Donuts Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

"This wrap-around event is more than just backpacks and supplies. It's resources. Resources that many of our families don't know how to access," a spokesperson at the Angel of Edgewood said in a media conference.

The event will also provide groceries and entertainment.

On Monday, at M.D Fox Middle School at 12:30 p.m., the Village for Family and Children is going to have a back-to-school event as well.

Calling all Brothers will also host their eighth annual back-to-school greeting tour on Tuesday, August 29 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School of Social Justice at 7:30 a.m. Additional tour dates include Wednesday, August 30, at McDonough, 7:15 a.m.

Thursday, August 31 at West Middle at 7:15 a.m., and Sept. 1, at SAND Elementary School at 7:15 a.m.

