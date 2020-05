The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after the stabbing.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police released Sunday morning that they have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred just before 11:30 Saturday night.

According to their post, the incident happened at 170 Bond Street and was a physical altercation between two individuals, ending in traumatic knife injuries.

Within eight hours, a suspect was identified, located, and placed under arrest.

Hartford Police say more information is to be released shortly.