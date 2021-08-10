x
Hartford police investigate homicide on Sterling Street

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car behind a residence.
HARTFORD, Conn. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting last night in Hartford. 

Police were called to a residence on Sterling Street around 11:20 p.m. on the report of a shooting. 

When they arrived, officers found a man inside a vehicle behind the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

First responders pronounced the man dead just after 11:30 p.m. 

Police identified the victim as Troy Reid of Hartford. 

Police said a suspect was also found at the scene and is coopering with investigators. 

This is a developing story.

