Hartford police investigate homicide on Sterling Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting last night in Hartford.
Police were called to a residence on Sterling Street around 11:20 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found a man inside a vehicle behind the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
First responders pronounced the man dead just after 11:30 p.m.
Police identified the victim as Troy Reid of Hartford.
Police said a suspect was also found at the scene and is coopering with investigators.
This is a developing story.
