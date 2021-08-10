Hartford police investigate homicide on Sterling Street

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car behind a residence.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting last night in Hartford.

Police were called to a residence on Sterling Street around 11:20 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man inside a vehicle behind the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced the man dead just after 11:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Troy Reid of Hartford.

Police said a suspect was also found at the scene and is coopering with investigators.

This is a developing story.

