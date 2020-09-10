Fire erupts in vacant Hartford building that saw a partial collapse in 2018

In 2018, part of the front facade of the building fell onto the street, calling for orders to tear the building down.

Hartford fire crews are fighting a blaze in a vacant building in the city's North End.

Fire officials said the call came in around 5:45 a.m. and when the first fire company arrived at the scene, they saw flames and smoke on every floor of the building.

According to officials, the building had been vacant for several years and was automatically unsafe to enter due to the building's failing brick structure.

The building had faced partial collapse already in 2018 and was ordered to be torn down. Surveillance footage showed the facade of the building that crashed down and left debris and bricks all over the ground. No injuries were reported.

The fire had totally engulfed the second floor of the building as well, adding an additional level of safety concerns.

Fire crews set up "defensive" operations, fighting the fire from outside.

FOX61's Keith McGilvery reporting from the scene said he could see flames shooting through the roof of the building.

There were no reported injuries at this time.

Hartford police said the intersection will be closed for several hours as crews continue to extinguish the blaze.

This is a developing story.

A building fire in Hartford on the corner of Garden and Capen Streets has smoke billowing into the sky now over the Capitol City. We can see it on our city cam and smell the smoke in our building about a mile away. pic.twitter.com/HGJqypoHVL — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) October 9, 2020

🔥 Structure fire, Garden St @ Capen St. Intersection to be closed for several hours. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/78BKeAeDvK — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 9, 2020