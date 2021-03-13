Truck drivers, community shows support for Hartford father who lost life while saving daughters

On Saturday morning, tow truck drivers showed up to support the family still, some coming in from Massachusetts to Florida in his honor.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The funeral for a Hartford man who lost his life saving his two daughters was held this morning.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez, a lifelong resident of Hartford, lost his life saving his two daughters at a beach in Puerto Rico.

The family was shown an outpouring of support by the community, but also Gonzalez's coworkers.

More affectionately known as TJ, Gonzalez's coworkers and friends at Central Auto and Transport, a Hartford tow truck company expressed their sadness over the loss and continued support for his family.

His sister, Mimi Gonzalez, said nationwide truck organization Highway Angels contacted them as well.

“There’s not a lot of people around in this world who is like how TJ was," said driver Troy Curtis, "TJ was all about his kids his wife, and making money to make ends meet. He’s a real standup guy. I just drove 1,200 miles to say goodbye to him and that should tell you the type of guy he was.

“He was definitely an angel on earth,” the owner of Central Auto and Transport LeeAnn Greco said.

She said TJ was like family to them.



“We are at a very great loss here,” Greco said. “Not only as owners, for his coworkers. He was really just such a great mentor to some of the other guys that worked here.”



She said TJ and his wife Leslie both worked at Central Auto and Transport.



“She referred to him, always to me three days a week, he was the yin to her yang,” Greco said.

A Go Fund Me page continues to raise money for the Gonzalez family after exceeding its initial $25,000 goal for funeral expenses.

After the viewing, the tow truck drivers plan to follow in the procession to the burial site.

