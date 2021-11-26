Hartford hosts Winterfair, a new holiday market with dozens of pop-up shops

For 23 days local vendors will have pop-up shops along Pratt Street and Trumbull Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's new holiday market, Winterfair, kicked off Friday evening as vacant storefronts along Pratt and Trumbull Streets will give a home to more than a hundred local businesses over the next several weeks.

"A lot of them have been creating amazing stuff for years but they haven't had a brick and mortar location,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin told FOX61. “This is a chance to give them that opportunity to have that space to show off their goods.”

For the vendors, it's also a chance to meet their customers face-to-face.

"I can hand out samples and see everybody's facial expressions and it's really nice to have a Hartford-made product, by me, a Hartford resident, getting it out to the community of people in Hartford. It's really near and dear to my heart," said Caitlin Greenbaum, creator of Firecracker #1 Hot Sauce.

Many vendors are hoping people will shop small this holiday season and support local businesses, especially since the pandemic impacted many businesses.

"With the way the economy is set up right now, there's a lot of uncertainty. A way to bring certainty back into the market and back into the economy is by working with your local small businesses," said Ian Fay, creator of Ovelle Coffee.

Those getting started on their holiday shopping said markets like this one also provide an opportunity to discover new things in their own community.

"You can't find this kind of stuff, so it's very special and so we take advantage of these types of markets whenever we can," said Mary Fulton of Wethersfield.

The city also hopes shoppers will take advantage of all the other shops, restaurants, and activities in the area and spend their time and money somewhere it matters.

"You're supporting the people, you're supporting what their passion is and that should mean something to people," Greenbaum said.

For more information on Winterfair including the schedule, visit here.

