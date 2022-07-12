Hartford summer program kicks off paid job opportunities for the youth

Summer program helps Hartford Region youth get paid this summer with job and career readiness.

HARTFORD, Conn. — This summer, more than 1,100 youth in the Hartford area from ages 14 to 24 will have paid summer jobs from various industries, thanks to the Summer Youth Employment and Learning Program (SYELP).

The Capital Workforce Partners (CWP) announced Tuesday that the 2022 SYELP began July 5 and will run until Aug. 31. This opportunity will give the Connecticut youth the chance to gain career readiness across a variety of industries.

“SYELP is a great opportunity for capital region youth to gain life skills training and real world work experience that will help prepare them for future career success,” said Alex B. Johnson, President & CEO of CWP.

Funders like Bank of America, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and The City of Hartford, helped to make the SYELP program possible for the 2022 participants.

“While SYELP participants earn a competitive wage, our region will benefit from a stronger talent pipeline with young people who have gained valuable work experience and education. CWP appreciates the generous, sustained commitment of our funders and our partners who make this important program a reality,” added Johnson.

Participants in SYELP can expect to earn wages ranging from $12 to $14 per hour, depending on their placement in the program and their age.

All of the participants have support from CWP as well as services from local organizations like Our Piece of the Pie, Center for Latino Progress, the Community Renewal Team and the Blue Hills Civic Association.

“The City of Hartford is proud to support the summer youth employment program, which provides young people with more than just a job and a paycheck – it provides a chance to learn and build a network of support. I’m grateful to all of our partners, from the State of Connecticut to the Hartford Foundation, Capital Workforce Partners, and the private partners who are committed to creating opportunities for young people,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The program has also made mental health a priority by including mental health services to ensure that the participants have access to mental health support, skill-building, preventative education and treatment options to improve mental well-being.

The support doesn’t stop there for the program; CWP will offer additional resources to their SYELP partners. These resources include provider training, a referral process to connect participants to behavioral health services, and youth workshops focused on developing self-care skills.

SYELP has added more private-sector employer outreach in order to have more sector-based employer guest speakers to increase career awareness.

The program continues to extend its work with Hartford public Schools’ College and Career Readiness leadership to have the guidance counselors and career specialists support youth recruitment for future SYELP opportunities.

To learn more about SYELP, click here.

