Hartford considers options for schools

A decision is expected about whether to go to hybrid model next week

HARTFORD, Conn — School districts across the state are at a pivotal decision point as they decide whether to scale back or expand in person education.

One of those is Hartford which is expected to announce a decision on moving to a hybrid model on Monday. The change would take place on October 19.

Gov. Lamont says schools are safe.

"The classroom is one of the safest places you can be because you are with the same group and they are all wearing the mask," he said.

Patrice McCarthy, the Deputy Director for the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education agreed, "We have not seen instances of this virus spreading in the school environment."

But over at the Environmental Sciences Magnet School in Hartford, seven students have tested positive for coronavirus.

After closing briefly, they reopened for two days. Now they are reversing course again and made the decision to close for two weeks.

The Hartford school district overall is also contemplating going to a hybrid learning model.

"I talked to Mayor Bronin about that. He’s watching the situation," said Gov. Lamont.

Just a few communities away, Windsor Locks is doing the exact opposite. Schools there are adding more students to the classroom.