1 man killed in Hartford shooting, police investigating

A suspect has not been found and the investigation is still active, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn — One man was killed in an early morning shooting in Hartford on Sunday, police said.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert told FOX61 that officers received a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Albany Ave and Oakland Terrace around 3:15 a.m.

Police and EMS responded quickly to the scene and found a man in his 50s who was unresponsive. Despite the efforts of the medical crew, the man was pronounced dead on scene, Boisvert said.

Police had closed off the area of the shooting throughout the morning during their investigation but the road has now been reopened as of 8 a.m.

Boisvert said that a suspect has not been found and that the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

