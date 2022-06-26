17-year-old killed, man injured in Farmington crash

Police said the 17-year-old and 21-year-old, Jacob Coffey, were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, where the 17-year-old later succumbed.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A 17-year-old Farmington High School graduate died and a 21-year-old was left with serious injuries after a crash in Farmington, which led to road closure for a few hours.

At around 8:37 p.m., Farmington Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Colt Highway at the intersection with Fienemann Road.

Police said the 17-year-old and 21-year-old, Jacob Coffey, were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

Police say the 17-year-old died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The 17-year-old graduated from Farmington High School class of 2022 and was accepted into the University of Connecticut for the upcoming fall according to school officials.

A letter was sent to the Farmington Public School community stating:

"Dear Farmington Families, Faculty and Staff,

We are writing this letter with overwhelming grief as we sadly share that a beloved Farmington High School (FHS) Class of 2022 graduate, Luke Matthew Roux, tragically passed away on Saturday evening . Luke, a proud and distinguished member of the Class of 2022, recently participated in our FHS graduation with his loving and devoted family by his side. Luke was accepted and scheduled to attend the University of Connecticut in the fall of 2022. We hold Luke’s loving parents, Carri and Stephen and siblings, Nathan and Edison, close to our hearts at this time of unimaginable loss and sorrow.

We will deeply miss Luke in countless and profound ways. His kind and gentle personality throughout school, his perseverance and work ethic on and off the baseball diamond and hockey rink and his outstanding academic achievements will be remembered by the Farmington Public Schools’ student body, faculty, staff and administration. Luke's spirit of giving back to his community for a greater good and consistently stepping up as a leader, especially during challenging times, will remain with us. We cherish each memory and we feel honored to have known and been a part of Luke’s life over the past thirteen years. Our hearts are broken over the loss of such an extraordinary, kind and beloved young man."

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information that may assist investigators should contact Detective Jason Hughes at 860-675-2461 or HughesJ@Farmington-CT.org .

