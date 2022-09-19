18 'smash and grab' burglaries reported in Southington: Police

All have involved locked vehicles with valuables left inside and in plain view, police said.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — After responding to 18 "smash and grab" burglaries in one month, Southington police are asking for the public's assistance to prevent future thefts.

All of the 18 burglaries involved locked vehicles with valuables left inside and in plain view. While a "large number" of burglaries have resulted from unlocked vehicles, police said the public should remember to keep their valuables out of view from a possible intruder.

Police offered several tips for preventing vehicle break-ins, including locking all the doors. They said that a majority of car break-ins and thefts are from unlocked cars, and when doors are locked, the suspect will likely move on from the vehicle.

Vehicle owners are also encouraged to secure their car by rolling the windows up, police said. While a car alarm is also effective, a car thief can break in and leave within 30 seconds before an alarm can ward off intruders.

Police said an additional way to prevent car thefts is to keep items out of sight, especially those that may be seen as valuable to a thief. This also includes proof of valuable items, such as power cords or adapters to a GPS.

When the car is secure and valuables are out of sight, police said the car should be parked in a busy and well-lit area.

Police are asking anyone who observes a crime or suspicious activity to call 911 as soon as possible. The public is also requested to provide information such as the location of the incident, a visual description of the suspect, and the direction in which they may have fled.

