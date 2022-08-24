19-year-old woman reported missing from Southington

Nyla Tolo, who has developmental disabilities, was last seen August 20 around 10 p.m. at her home near Mount Vernon Rd.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A 19-year-old woman who suffers from developmental disabilities has been reported missing, according to Southington police.

Nyla Tolo was last seen on August 20, around 10 p.m. at her residence off Mount Vernon Rd.

Police said Tolo may have been picked up in the area by an unidentified person.

Tolo's family said she left her residence without her cell phone and has not make any attempts to contact her family since leaving.

Tolo always wears -- and does not leave the house without -- a red and black flannel shirt, a black backpack, and she wears an orange- or salmon-colored fanny pack around her waist.

Tolo is 5'6", Hispanic, and has brown/hazel eyes.

The Southington Police Department will continue to search for Tolo but if anyone has information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Southington Police Department at (860) 621-0101 or 9-1-1.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.