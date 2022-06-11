2 dead in I-84 motorcycle accident in Plainville

The accident happened late Friday night.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Two people died in a motorcycle accident that happened Friday night on I-84 Westbound in Plainville.

Patrick Salsbury Jr, 48, was driving Westbound, east of exit 33 in the left lane when he lost control, police say. The motorcycle traveled off the highway and struck the metal guardrail causing him and the passenger to fall off. The vehicle skidded before coming to an uncontrolled rest on the right shoulder. Salsbury suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, Lillian Antoine, 44, was transported to New Britain Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash but was later pronounced dead, according to police.

This case remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact TPR Michael Deam #416 of Troop H at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

