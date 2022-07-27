Dog dies after left inside hot car for 3 hours: Southington police

Police said the car parked at the Southington Library was in direct sunlight and the internal temperature read between 99-105 degrees.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Cheshire woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after leaving her dog inside a hot car for three hours where it later died, police said.

Police said 37-year-old Suzy Rivers called officers from the Southington Library parking lot on June 29, reporting that her dog was inside her car and not moving.

When Southington police arrived at the scene, they confirmed that the one-and-a-half-year-old Boston terrier was dead. Police said Rivers' car was parked in full sunlight with an outside temperature of 81 degrees.

Rivers reportedly arrived at the library around noon, according to the police investigation. Around 3 p.m. library employees became suspicious when they saw Rivers outside with another employee inside Rivers' vehicle. When they went to investigate, they found that the dog was moved outside of the car and wasn't moving.

Police said witnesses reported Rivers' driver's side rear window was open around 6 inches during the time she was at the library. After removing the dog from the car, first aid was attempted but was unsuccessful.

When Southington animal control officers arrived, they recorded the temperature inside the car as between 99-105 degrees. They noted that Boston terriers are commonly known for experiencing breathing problems and are susceptible to stress and excessive heat.

Rivers turned herself into police on July 26 and was charged with cruelty to animals and was released on a $15,000 bond. She's scheduled to appear in court August 3.

