Avon, Simsbury homes burglarized by member of Chilean theft group: Police

Earlier this year, nine homes in Avon were burglarized by a South American Theft Group out of Chile.

AVON, Conn — A man of Chilean residency is accused of allegedly burglarizing several homes in the western Hartford county area.

Avon police responded to a home on Far Hills Drive on Sunday afternoon after a residential burglar alarm was activated. Upon arrival, police found a broken rear sliding door. While searching the home, police saw signs that different parts of the house had been gone through.

No occupants or suspects were found in the home at the time.

There was a report of an attempted burglary in Simsbury a short time later. The suspect vehicle description Simsbury police provided matched what neighbors in Avon saw on Far Hills Drive.

Canton police later found the suspect vehicle and brought the suspect, identified on his Chilean passport as Crispulo Lizardo Olmso-Silva, into Simsbury police custody.

Stolen property found in the car was used to tie Olmso-Silva to the Avon burglary and secure an arrest warrant with charges for burglary and larceny and a $500,000 bond. Olmos-Silva is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The way the burglaries were carried out, or MO, was similar to what Avon experienced earlier this year, according to police. Nine homes were burglarized by a South American Theft Group out of Chile.

