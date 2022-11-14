Pedestrian killed after struck by a vehicle in Avon: Police

Police said the person was struck while trying to cross Route 44 neary Route 202.

AVON, Connecticut — A pedestrian is dead after police said they were struck while crossing a road in Avon early Monday morning.

According to Avon police, the person was trying to cross East Main Street (Route 44) around 6 a.m.

Officials said as the pedestrian was trying to cross near the area between Route 202 and Mountain View Avenue, a vehicle driving westbound struck them.

The vehicle's driver reportedly stayed at the scene and helped with life-saving measures and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

No other injuries were reported by police.

The pedestrian is unidentified at this time as police notify the next of kin.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction team responded to the crash and is investigating, police said.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to call Officer Reardon at the Avon Police Department at 860-409-4276.

