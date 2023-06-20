Bear enters home in Canton

The bear was tranquilized and placed in a culvert trap.

CANTON, Connecticut — A bear with three cubs entered a home in Canton Tuesday before being tranquilized and placed in a culvert trap.

DEEP’s EnCon Police and Wildlife Division were called by the Canton Police Department requesting assistance in response to a bear entering a home.

When they arrived, DEEP spokesperson said, the mother and her and three cubs were seen outside the home. The mother bear is a 10-year-old collared bear with no history of serious conflicts with humans according to the DEEP.

Because of that history, DEEP made the decision to tranquilize the bear and place her in a culvert trap. The plan is to haze and release the bear in the area. Hazing can mean a variety of actions that range from making noise to shocking the bear.

It was unclear what happened to the cubs.

DEEP recommends placing garbage cans, bird feeders and any potential food source in secure areas to eliminate any attractions to bears.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

