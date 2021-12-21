Person stabbed in chest, found inside car at Newington gas station

The stabbing happened at the CITGO gas station on the corner of the Berlin Turnpike and Brockett Street in Newington.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Newington police are investigating after a person was found stabbed in the chest at a gas station.

Police said they were called to the CITGO gas station on the Berlin Turnpike on the report of a person stabbed.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a passenger of a car who had been stabbed and was seriously injured, police said.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Their condition isn't known at this time.

Police said it's believed the person was stabbed at another Newington location but did not provide specifics.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





