Berlin teen dies after car crashes into bicycle: Police

The teen was a member of the Berlin Police Cadet Program and attended Berlin High School.

BERLIN, Connecticut — A Berlin teen is dead after he was struck while riding his bicycle over the weekend, police said.

According to officials, 15-year-old Chase Anderson was riding the bike around the Mobil Gas Station on the Berlin Turnpike around 3 a.m. Saturday.

It was there a car crashed into Anderson, police said. Anderson was rushed to The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Midstate Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the crash. Police have announced no charges.

Police said Anderson attended Berlin High School and recently became a member of the Berlin Police Cadet program.

"Although the Berlin Police Cadet Program only recently began, Cadet Anderson was a consistent member with a positive attitude and immense enthusiasm," police said. "The entire Berlin Police Department and Police Cadet program convert our deepest sympathy to both his family and friends, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of this young cadet whose bright future was cut tragically short"

If anyone witnessed this crash or has any information, police ask they call Detective Brett Kelly at 860-828-7080.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

