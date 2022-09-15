Berlin Fair gets ready to welcome thousands this weekend

The fair kicked off Thursday. For the first time in several years it is happening for four days straight.

BERLIN, Conn. — Fair season is in full swing and this weekend the town of Berlin is ready to welcome thousands to its annual fair.

"I think we're the biggest little fair in Connecticut. People are amazed when they come here and they see what we can give them," said Lenny Tubbs, assistant entertainment director for the Berlin Fair.

For the first time in several years, the fair is open for four days, kicking things off on Thursday evening with the ideal fall weather.

"It's a beautiful day, the perfect day for the fair perfect weather," said Nancy Susi of Meriden.

This year the fair has several rides, attractions and performances of all different kinds.

"We've got something for everybody. We've got classic rock, we've got country, we've got oldies we have any type of music you want, it's here," Tubbs said.

And of course, plenty of things to eat.

"The food, that's my favorite part. The food," said Tony Susi of Meriden.

The fair really is all about Berlin. Put on by and for the community, making everyone a winner.

"Literally you walk through here and you can see almost every community non-profit trying to raise funds for their organization," Tubbs said.

"Everybody donates their time to be together, for the good of the church," said Patty Gacek of Berlin Congregational Church.

It's also an opportunity for people to come together something many no longer take for granted.

"You see a lot of people that you know you haven't seen it's like a reunion," said Dawn Guite of Berlin Congregational Church.

And that's what makes it special.

"It's the Berlin Fair, come on down," Tubbs said.

The fun continues throughout the weekend. More information can be found here.

