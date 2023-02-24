Berlin teen charged with DUI after car crashes into plow truck on Route 9: Troopers

When state police interacted with the teen driver, they said they noticed he was showing signs of possible impairment and that he smelled like alcohol.

BERLIN, Conn. — A Berlin teen is accused of driving drunk after crashing into a DOT plow truck overnight Friday.

Connecticut state police were called to Route 9 south near Exit 23 around 1 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a DOT plow truck and a car.

The plow truck driver told troopers on the scene that he was treating the roadway when a Honda Accord struck the back of the truck.

When state police interacted with the teen driver, they said they noticed he was showing signs of possible impairment and that he smelled like alcohol. The driver agreed to take field sobriety tests, but did not perform them to standard, troopers said.

The driver, identified as Nicholas Jutras, 19, was taken into custody and charged with operating under influence under the age of 21 and following too close.

Jutras was later released on a $1,500 bond and scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

There were two passengers in Jutras' car, who ran off after the crash. Troopers later found the two passengers a short distance away and brought them back to the scene. The two were not charged in this incident, according to state police.

---

