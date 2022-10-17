Bristol Police Department receives help from Conn. law enforcement agencies

Help with duties like patrol and dispatch has come from across the state following two Bristol police officers' deaths Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BERLIN, Connecticut — Law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut are helping the Bristol Police Department following the deaths of two officers Wednesday.

Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in what police believe was an ambush. Officer Alec Iurato was also shot and injured. Officer Iurato shot and killed the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher. The Office of Inspector General says the use of deadly force was justified.

Since the shooting on Redstone Hill Road, agencies are helping keep the Bristol Police Department in operation. They’ve been aiding with patrol and other duties. Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police says they completely took over patrol in the days after the shooting.

“Local agencies have been involved as well. Our peer support members, even dispatchers from local agencies have come in and stepped in,” she said. “I know there were a couple Bristol police officers that were there to help in case we had questions about their communities.”

She said law enforcement in Connecticut is a big community of brothers and sisters wearing the badge. While they are different, Berlin Police Chief Matthew McNally says the job is the same.

“We want to be the ones, just like everybody else, to help provide those resources,” the chief said.

Berlin PD has offered up officers to aid in Bristol. They’ve helped with shifts by patrolling alongside Bristol officers. They sent officers on Wednesday when the shooting happened and then started to look at how they could assist. The chief knew both Sergeant DeMonte and Officer Hamzy through a cadet program so he says it’s personal. He called the shooting a “tragedy” and said both were loved by the kids in the cadet program.

“He was a very good professional. A phenomenal guy,” the chief said of Officer Hamzy.

The department has around 40 people. The chief said, although small compared to cities like Hartford or Waterbury, they had to find a way to help. He says all the officers in the department stepped up.

Law enforcement agencies across the state have been helping the Bristol Police Dept. since two officers were killed Wednesday. Patrol or dispatch, tonight on the @FOX61News, those aiding say they have their family’s back. pic.twitter.com/D1s7JDqVkE — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) October 17, 2022

“It’s systemic throughout law enforcement that in times of crisis, other agencies come to assist,” he said. “We would not feel good about ourselves if we didn’t do something.”

Bristol Police Officer Conor Hogan said the department is appreciative of the support they’ve received.

“We haven’t had to worry about the city,” he said. “Our officers, that’s one thing they haven’t had to worry about.”

Sergeant Jeltema says the aid stems from conversations with Bristol Police leadership and the State Police command staff to see where the needs are. She said they will be helping with the funeral planned for Friday in East Hartford and as long as necessary afterward.

“During the times of the funeral and the wakes, whatever coverage Bristol needs, whatever the chief needs, whatever his officers need, we are there for them,” she said.

Sgt. Jeltema says it’s often thought incidents like this can’t happen to those on the front lines. But it did and she says it’s an eye-opener.

“I don’t know if anytime there was something to this magnitude that was so devastating in our state,” she said.

The funeral for Sergeant DeMonte and Officer Hamzy is scheduled for Friday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford at 11 a.m. Bristol Schools will be closed Friday for this. Calling hours for Hamzy will be held Wednesday, October 19 from 12 noon to 8 p.m. at the Lyceum banquet hall in Terryville.

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.