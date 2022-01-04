x
Berlin

Crews battle fire at East Berlin church

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the building as crews battled the blaze.

BERLIN, Conn. — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the East Berlin United Methodist Church.

The church is located on Main Street. 

At this time it's unknown if there are any injuries or what sparked the fire. 

The church reached out on its Facebook page asking for prayers. 

Pray for our little church

Posted by East Berlin United Methodist Church on Friday, April 1, 2022

This is a developing story.

