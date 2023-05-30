Man dead after being struck by train in Berlin

Police said witnesses reported hearing the train sounding the horn continuously just prior to the collision.

BERLIN, Conn. — A man is dead after being struck by a train on Tuesday evening in Berlin.

Berlin police said at 5:26 p.m., they began receiving calls of an incident on the train tracks that run adjacent to Kensington Road near the intersection of Surrey Lane. Officers found that a pedestrian walking south on the train tracks had been struck by a CTrail Hartford Line train that was traveling south. Officers found the victim with serious life-threatening injuries and began emergency care but shortly after the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim was a 24-year-old male. Police are withholding his identification pending notification of the family.

Amtrak Police responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the fatal collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the Amtrak Police Department.

