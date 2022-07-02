Berlin police investigating "untimely death"

The victim is being brought to the State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy to find the cause of their death.

BERLIN, Connecticut — Berlin Police are investigating an "untimely death" of an older female from Berlin that happened Saturday morning.

Berlin police said that at approximately 9:00 a.m., an officer on patrol came upon the incident when he saw a distraught individual in the driveway of the residence on Deming Road. The officer then went inside the home and found that a family member was dead inside. The officers on the scene were unable to immediately find a cause of death or the circumstances leading to the victim's death.

The Berlin Police Investigations Bureau assisted by the State Police Major Crimes Unit and Investigators from the New Britain Court responded to the scene as well.

The victim is being brought to the State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy to find the cause of their death. The name of the victim has not been released.

