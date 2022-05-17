Car driver injured in crash with school bus: Bloomfield Police

Police say there are no other injuries

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Police in Bloomfield are investigating a crash involving a car and a school bus Tuesday morning. The driver of the car was seriously injured.

Police said the crash happened on Blue Hills Avenue involving a school bus and a single car.

A passenger car drove into the back end of the school bus at around 8:15 a.m., according to police. The car was pinned underneath the bus, police said.

There were no injuries reported to the 12 children on the bus, but the car driver has serious injuries.

The children were evaluated both at the scene by EMTs and by the school nurse after another bus brought them to school.

The regional accident reconstruction team is responding. Blue Hills Avenue is blocked to traffic southbound at west Dudley Town and northbound at Old Windsor Rd.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

