Police report moose sightings in Bloomfield

Bloomfield officials are reminding residents and travelers to keep and eye out and to keep their distance from the moose.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Bloomfield police are warning residents and travelers that there's a moose on the loose.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), moose sightings happen yearly in the state, although the population is considered small. See a map of reported moose, bear, and bobcat sightings here.

Last week, two moose were killed in two separate crashes in different parts of the state.

The first happened Wednesday morning on Route 15 in North Haven.

DEEP believed it was the same moose reported being seen in the Watertown/Waterbury area recently.

No humans reported any injuries. The car sustained damage, and the windshield was shattered, according to state police.

The second crash happened in Hartland, where there have been at least eight reported sightings of a moose, according to DEEP.

Emergency crews were called to South Road (Route 179) on the report of a struck moose.

According to officials, the vehicle was not found in the area at the time of the crash. Later in the evening, the driver and car were identified by the East Hartland Animal Control Officer. No injuries were reported. The car had been driven from the scene as it had no disabling damage.

DEEP took custody of the fatally injured moose. DEEP said the moose was a 1-2-year-old male weighing around 550 pounds.

DEEP said that another moose was struck and killed on May 1, also in Hartland.

After this recent sighting in Bloomfield, police are asking people who may come across it not to approach the animal, as moose can become aggressive if they feel threatened.

They say not to be loud or aggressive, to keep your distance, and if a moose charges at you to hide behind a tree, go inside a building or your vehicle.

Physical signs a moose could be aggressive are lowing their head, hair standing up on its neck, licking its snout, and pinning its ears back.

If you want to report a moose, bear, or bobcat sighting, head here.

