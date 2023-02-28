Bloomfield man arrested after shots were fired into a home

Police tracked the suspect by following footprints in the snow.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn — Police tracked a suspect using footprints in the snow early Tuesday after shots were fired into a home.

At 12:45 a.m. residents of a home on Allen Road called to report that their home had been shot. Police found a single gunshot had gone through a bedroom window and continued through the bedroom wall before becoming lodged in an adjoining bathroom.

Officers found a 9mm shell casing in Pershing Park which is next to the home where there were footprints in the freshly fallen snow that led to a home on East Harold Street.

When officers arrived at that home, they obtained a search and seizure warrant and seized a fully loaded Glock 19 stolen out of Vermont with an extended ammunition magazine. The pistol had an aftermarket accessory attached converting the semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic firing weapon. In addition, over 100 rounds of ammunition were also seized. The investigation of the incident by the Detective Unit led to the arrest of:

Devonte Pipkin Jr., 18, of Bloomfield was charged with Illegal Possession of a Machine Gun, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit and Reckless Endangerment Second Degree. He was held on $800,000 surety bond.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

