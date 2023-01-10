U.S. Sen. Blumenthal presents high school diploma to childhood cancer survivor

Blumenthal had contacted the company to keep producing the drug and weeks later Kosovic was able to resume treatment and beat cancer.

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal met with a childhood Leukemia survivor Tuesday to present the high school graduate with his diploma just 10 years after helping the family during a shortage of the chemotherapy drug.

Christian Kosovic was only in second grade when he was in need of life-saving chemotherapy.

The Kosovic family contacted Sen. Blumenthal when the company producing methotrexate, the drug used to treat children's Leukemia and other cancers, announced they were closing their factories.

Blumenthal contacted the company to keep producing the drug and weeks later Kosovic was able to resume treatment and beat cancer.

Kosovic will be attending Middlesex Community College after graduation.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.