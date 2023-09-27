Bridgeport man sentenced to prison for Amazon scam

Through this scheme, Yankana defrauded Amazon of $210,836.97, said prosecutors.

HARTFORD, Conn — A Bridgeport man was sentenced to prison for defrauding Amazon out of over $200,000 on Wednesday.

Rajhni Yankana, 28, of Bridgeport, was sentenced to five months of imprisonment, followed by five months of home detention and three years of supervised release, for defrauding Amazon.com, Inc.

Yankana is one of three men who defrauded Amazon of close to $2 million.

Prosecutors said Yankana created multiple vendor accounts with Amazon allowing him to sell merchandise through the website on a third-party basis. He often opened the accounts using false names, email addresses and other identifying information.

After setting up the accounts, Yankana told Amazon that he was shipping valuable merchandise to be held for sale by the company. In reality, he would not ship the merchandise, and would later falsely claim that it had been lost, supporting his false claims with fabricated documents.

Amazon sent Yankana refunds for the supposedly lost merchandise.

Authorities said Yankana defrauded Amazon of $210,836.97. He was ordered to pay full restitution.

On August 26, Yankana pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. Yankana, who is released on a $50,000 bond, is required to report to prison on October 27.

Two other individuals involved in this scheme pleaded guilty to the same charge. On September 5, Oshane Stewart who defrauded Amazon of approximately $742,000, was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment. Stewart’s brother, Kenoy Stewart, who defrauded Amazon of more than $1 million, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

