Bristol Police Promotes fundraiser for fallen officers’ family

Bristol Police Department is ensuring people know about the fundraiser that will directly benefit both of families.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department has been met with an overwhelming amount of support since the tragic deaths of two Bristol police officers Wednesday night when they were shot to death.

The Bristol Police Department is now raising money for the families of the officers.

Community members, friends, and families across Connecticut have responded with kindness whether it was with flowers, letters, or donations.

“My name is Jason Roberts, you guys are heroes. When I grow up I want to be a police officer. I know you are in Heaven but still thank you for your service and when I am a police officer I am going to be just as good as you,” said Jason Roberts.

People grieve in different ways. Through tears, showing their respect at a memorial, and even writing letters like 7-year-old Jason and his family.

“I wanted to be kind,” said Roberts.

Kindness like this is overflowing in this city, especially on the front steps of Bristol Police Department.

“It’s awful that it took a tragedy that brings us closer but it's been amazing to see,” said Bristol Officer Conor Hogan.

The memorial outside of the police station for the two officers killed in the line of duty continues to grow by the minute.

“We lost our two best officers, but we lost two great men,” said Officer Hogan.

Officer Hogan shared thoughts on Sgt. Dustin Demonte.

“He was the life of the party. He was the best dancer I had ever met,” said Officer Hogan.

Officer Hogan also said kind words about Officer Alex Hamzy.

“You knew he was in a room if he was there. He was funny. He would take his shirt off for anybody,” said Hogan.

The two officers laid down their lives to protect and serve their community and a third officer, Alec Iurarto also shot and was seriously injured firing the shot that killed the suspect.

“Had he not acted the way he did, calm under pressure, and executed an impossible shot, we would have lost a whole shift, there’s no doubt about it,” said Officer Hogan.

These officers, this town, and the fallen officers' families are still left to grieve the men who were taken from them.

“They are going to have to go through birthdays and Christmases and Father’s Days without the people that should be there with them and we’re going to do our best to be there for them with money or whatever else they need,” said Officer Hogan.

That’s why the Bristol Police department is making sure people know about the “Fund the First” fundraiser that will directly benefit both of their families.

“We keep increasing our goal because I don’t think we can help these families enough,” said Officer Hogan.

The fundraiser already met nearly $220,000 of its $250,000 goal.

“The best part of my day is hitting refresh on my phone and seeing that fund grow,” said Officer Hogan.

An act of kindness that will go a long way.

“I don’t ever want them to have to look at their bank account or bills and worry. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish by getting the word out about this fund and doing everything we can so they don’t have to worry about that again,” said Officer Hogan.

Those interested in helping can donate here.

