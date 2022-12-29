Man found dead near dumpster in Bristol

At around 5:26 a.m., Bristol police responded to the area of 10 North Main Street for a deceased man found laying near a garbage dumpster.

At around 5:26 a.m., Bristol police responded to the area of 10 North Main Street for a deceased man lying near a garbage dumpster.

Police said the man had been identified, but his identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

Representatives of the medical examiner’s office responded to the scene and removed the body for autopsy, police said.

The manner of death is still under investigation.

There is no additional information available at this time.

