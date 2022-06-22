Bristol Police investigate "street takeover"

Illegal street racers performed dangerous stunts at busy intersection

BRISTOL, Conn. — A dangerous trend police say is happening across the country, hit the streets of Bristol.

It's called a "street takeover" where illegal street racers block off roads to make room for cars to perform stunts just like these.

Friday night, it happened at the intersection of Farmington Ave. and Stafford Ave. Police got reports of hundreds of cars blocking the area off and a large group of people gathering around to watch.

"That was quite crazy I couldn't believe that they were holding up traffic and were doing what they were doing," said Leslie McHugh, of Bristol.

People in the city said it's the first time they've ever seen something of that scale.

"It's very surprising, because I've lived in this town all my life and I never saw anything like that. Especially around here," said Daniel Dimattia of Bristol.

"That was really dumbfounding when I found out that that happened there," said Shirley Delaney of Bristol.

However, some say they've noticed similar things happening more and more often.

"Besides what happened here there's been a lot of incidents where they're drag racing. Even on my own road cause I live right down the road," McHugh said.

Bristol Police said incidents like this not only put the people performing the stunts in danger, but also, everyone else around them. That's why residents hope it doesn't happen again.

"I think it's horrible they don't think and stop about what they're doing and if a car was coming down another person would get hurt," Delaney said.

"Someone getting hurt. Getting in an accident. Someone could be walking across the street," Dimattia said.

Police said they have been able to identify some of the cars in the video thanks to surveillance video from nearby businesses. They are asking anyone else who may have video of the incident or information to contact them. Video can be sent to Ofc. Finkle at monicafinkle@bristolct,gov.

