Uncle Sam's Restaurant remembers Bristol officers involved in shooting

It was just yesterday when two of the officers involved in the shooting were having lunch at one of their tables.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol restaurant is feeling empty tonight as they remember two fallen police officers and tribute one injured officer that were all involved in Wednesday's shooting.

Uncle Sam's Restaurant said the officers were frequent customers. It was just yesterday when two of the officers involved in the shooting were having lunch at one of their tables.

The restaurant is known as a family-friendly restaurant in the community bringing in a lot of police as customers. Many times the officers would come in uniform or plain clothes with their families.

"Just natural nice guys, just almost the nice ones you really appreciate that they actually do the work and they're good to people, good to others. it's just a sad sad sad situation, it just never should've unfolded like that," Kelly Cay, a waitress at Uncle Sam's said.

The officers did not want to be known as just police officers. They wanted to be known as regular citizens, everyone's neighbor next door or a familiar face around.

Today, Uncle Sam's is cooking up food and delivering it to the police department making sure everyone is taken care of.

