Bristol

Juvenile arrested in connection with threat against Bristol Central High School: police

Police said there will be an increased presence at all Bristol schools until further notice
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police have arrested a juvenile in connection with a social media threat against the high school. 

Police said the threat was over social media against Bristol High School. According to officials, the threat was specific to happen either Thursday or Friday. The threat was made against staff and students, police said. 

An investigation into the threat led to the arrest of a juvenile. Police did not release details on their age or if they were a student at the school. 

Officials said there will be an increased police presence at all Bristol schools until further notice.

