Bristol to turn blue in support of fallen officers 1 month after shooting

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy were killed while responding to a reported domestic incident on Oct. 12, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Conn — One month after the tragic slaying of two Bristol police officers, the community is turning blue in honor of their memory.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said on his Facebook page that he hopes the city will turn blue on Saturday with homeowners using blue lightbulbs.

"I'm hoping we can get to that 80% level," Caggiano said in a video message. "[...] Let's make sure the [city] of Bristol is brightly lit blue for November 12."

Residents have already begun showing their support in blue. The Bristol Police Department posted on their Facebook page an image from the sky at night, showing the sea of blue lights below.

THANK YOU Bristol Community! This has brought a smile to our faces. The outpouring of support you have shown over the... Posted by Bristol Connecticut Police Department on Thursday, November 10, 2022

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy (who were later posthumously promoted to sergeant and lieutenant respectively) along with Ofc. Alec Iurato were the responding officers to a 911 call at a Bristol home that night of October 12.

The call was for a domestic disturbance at a home on Redstone Hill Road and DeMonte, Iurato, and Hamzy arrived around 10:45 p.m. As they interacted with one of the suspects, a man named Nathan Brutcher, his brother Nicholas reportedly then began firing at the officers, according to officials.

Iurato managed to get away, although injured, and fired a shot in Nathan Brutcher's direction as he was shooting, killing him at the scene.

One of the fallen officers was pronounced dead at the scene while the other died at the hospital. Iurato is recovering from his injuries.

The tribute by the Bristol community comes after a month of fundraising efforts for the families of DeMonte, who was expecting his second child with his wife, and Hamzy.

A “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” was set up at Thomaston Savings Bank. Caggiano said donations are being accepted at all branches.

An online portal for donations is also available here through the Liberty Baptist Church. All online donations will be directed to the Bristol Police Union for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

Donations can also be made here through Fund the First, organized by the Bristol PBA.

Bristol firefighters and Connecticut State Police have set up an official shirt fundraiser to raise money for the families. Limited shirts are available. Learn more here.

Hamzy's family set up the Officer Alex Hamzy Memorial Fund through Main Street Community Foundation. There, money donated will be rewarded as grants to community organizations determined by the family.

Barstool Sports set up merchandise, tee shirts and sweatshirts, to sell on their global platform, where 100% of the net proceeds will go to the DeMonte and Hamzy families.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.