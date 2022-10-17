Bristol-based clothing brand looking to raise monte to support fallen officers' families

DK Movement announced it would donate 50% of all online sales throughout the rest of the year to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol-based clothing store DK Movement is just one of the many local businesses doing what they can to support the families of two city officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty last week.



Ofc. Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte were killed while responding to a call at a home on Redstone Hill Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officer Alec Iurato was injured in the shooting.



DK Movement announced it would donate 50% of all online sales throughout the rest of the year to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund, which was established to support the families of the fallen officers.

Owners Kelly Houston and Derek Jones use their company as a way to support various community causes.



The two also live in Bristol and saw first-hand the impact Hamzy and DeMonte had on their community.



“We lost two great people who were so immersed in the community. My cousin's son was part of the cadet program and Officer Hamzy was his mentor. They affected a lot of lives here in Bristol and it's important for us to remember that,” said Houston.

“Police officers in general, they need our support. And as a minority business, I want to say we always back great police officers like these people were and their families, and we gotta continue to do that,” said Jones.

The Bristol Police Union has set up a “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” to support the families of Hamzy and DeMonte.

The fund was set up at Thomaston Savings Bank. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said donations are being accepted at all branches.

An online portal for donations is also available here through the Liberty Baptist Church. All online donations will be directed to the Bristol Police Union for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

Donations can also be made here through Fund the First, organized by the Bristol PBA.



There is also a secure collection box at the Bristol Police Department.



Police warn residents not to donate over the phone, as the donation websites above are the only official-sanctioned fundraisers.

