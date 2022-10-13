Bristol bakery closed to public except police, hospital workers after 2 officers killed

The owner of Bakery on Maple in Bristol said this tragedy hits home for her.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol bakery is working round the clock to make sure first responders can get a meal and have a safe space to come to while the impact of a deadly shooting shakes the town.

Bakery on Maple is closed to the public Thursday to prioritize their services for members of the Bristol Police Department and Bristol Hospital.

Two police officers were shot and killed and another officer was injured while responding to a home on Redstone Hill Road.

Erika Stirk owns Bakery on Maple in Bristol, and this tragedy hits home for her.

"It's devastating not just because it reaches close to home but for people that are not waking up with their family members because it's a tragedy that didn't need to happen," Stirk said.

Bristol Police officers killed 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

She called her son around midnight to check in to ensure he was OK since he lives in the area by the scene.

She also has family and friends that work at Bristol Hospital, and she thought of what the officers and hospital workers were going through throughout the night.

"They are family to us too," she said.

Stirk worked at Bristol Hospital for over a decade, with her husband being a paramedic for the hospital.

They made breakfast boxes and dropped them off for the Bristol Hospital workers and Bristol police officers.

"With the tragedy that happened, we are putting all of our efforts into making the town more comfortable and doing whatever we can for the first responders and everybody who needs it."

Stirk is closing the bakery to the public Thursday but has a message for the police officers who are mourning many of their own: "If anybody just needs to come in and talk, we are here, we have open arms for everybody."

"Keep your heads held up high and do the best you can," Stirk added.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

Lauren Zenzie is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lzenzie@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.