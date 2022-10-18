Barbershop offers free haircuts to Bristol police officers, raises funds for fallen officers' families

The barbers at New England Barber Company in Bristol wanted to pitch in, offering free haircuts to officers of the Bristol Police Department.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A barbershop in Bristol is taking out its clippers to make sure every police officer feels supported as the local community continues to mourn the loss of both Bristol police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy.

The barbers at New England Barber Company in Bristol wanted to pitch in, offering free haircuts to officers of the Bristol Police Department.

“With the tragedy in Bristol it’s just awful,” said Eli Minella, a barber with the New England Barber Company.

“We open up our doors to them and just try to give a sense of normalcy to them,” said Minella.

In a time that feels so dark, Minella said they are making sure to light up blue, an effort seen around the city to show support for the police department and the families during this difficult time.

“We put lights on the front windows and driving around Bristol you see all the blue lights and it’s just humbling, it’s awesome to see,” said Minella.

There's also a makeshift memorial with flags and candles and a jar with cash inside the barbershop, all to benefit the families.

So far, the barbers have raised over $2,000.

“These guys put their lives on the line every day and they don’t get the credit they deserve,” said a barber.

“Anything for them we can do, it’s free of charge,” Minella added.

