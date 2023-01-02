x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bristol

Woman killed after vehicle crashes into pole in Bristol: Police

Police said the crash happened on Farmington Avenue just after 1 a.m. Monday.
Credit: FOX61

BRISTOL, Conn. — A woman is dead after her vehicle crashed in Bristol early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. around the 700 block of Farmington Avenue, across from a Stop & Shop gas station. 

Police said the 57-year-old woman was driving on Farmington Avenue when her vehicle drove off the road and collided with a utility pole. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

The road was closed in the area while the Bristol Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated, and was opened about five hours later. 

Police have not released the driver's identity pending next of kin notification. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Katherine Verillo at 860-584-3031.

Related Articles

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

More Videos

In Other News

Bristol community reflects on officers death on 1 month anniversary

Before You Leave, Check This Out