Woman killed after vehicle crashes into pole in Bristol: Police

BRISTOL, Conn. — A woman is dead after her vehicle crashed in Bristol early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. around the 700 block of Farmington Avenue, across from a Stop & Shop gas station.

Police said the 57-year-old woman was driving on Farmington Avenue when her vehicle drove off the road and collided with a utility pole.

The road was closed in the area while the Bristol Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated, and was opened about five hours later.

Police have not released the driver's identity pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Katherine Verillo at 860-584-3031.

