Here's how you can help the families of 2 fallen Bristol officers

Then Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy were fatally shot last Wednesday when responding to a domestic violence call.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Following the fatal shooting of two Bristol police officers, many fundraising efforts have sprung up to help support the families.

Then Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, all arrived at a home that reported a domestic violence incident last Wednesday.

As they were escorting the suspect's brother out of the home, the officers were ambushed by 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher who fatally wounded DeMonte and Hamzy and injured Iurato.

Iurato managed to return fire and killed Nicholas while Nathan, the brother, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

DeMonte and Hamzy were posthumously promoted this week to lieutenant and sergeant.

Here's how you can help support the families and community of Bristol in the officers' memory:

A “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” was set up at Thomaston Savings Bank. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said donations are being accepted at all branches.

An online portal for donations is also available here through the Liberty Baptist Church. All online donations will be directed to the Bristol Police Union for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

Donations can also be made here through Fund the First, organized by the Bristol PBA.

Bristol firefighters and Connecticut State Police have set up an official shirt fundraiser to raise money for the families. Limited shirts are available. Learn more here.

Hamzy's family set up the Officer Alex Hamzy Memorial Fund through Main Street Community Foundation. There, money donated will be rewarded as grants to community organizations determined by the family.

New England Barber Company in Bristol is offering free haircuts for Bristol officers, and has a jar where they've raised at least $2,000 for the fallen officers' families.

Bristol-based clothing store DK Movement said they would donate 50% of all online sales throughout the rest of the year to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

Barstool Sports set up merchandise, tee shirts and sweatshirts, to sell on their global platform, where 100% of the net proceeds will go to the DeMonte and Hamzy families.

DeMonte joined the Bristol police force in 2012. He was also a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol Schools and an advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Hamzy, born and raised in Bristol, was hired in 2014 and also served as a patrol officer and an advisor for the cadet program. Hamzy would also serve on the Central Region Emergency Response Team (CR-ERT).

A funeral for both officers will be held Friday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford beginning at 11 a.m.

